Training with Juventus is harder than Liverpool – Emre Can

The Germany midfielder says he has found difficulties with the Italian club while reflecting on his time in England

Emre Can says that he has found training with even more difficult than with despite having joked about how hard training is under Jurgen Klopp.

Can spent four seasons at Anfield after moving from in 2013, making 166 total appearances for the Premier League outfit.

He played a vital role for the Reds, never making less than 37 appearances in a season during his time in .

But he departed the Premier League for after the 2017-18 season, joining up with Juventus on a free transfer.

And he has found success in Turin having made 31 total appearances while scoring four goals for the Bianconeri this season, even with a different sort of focus on training under Massimiliano Allegri.

“I already complained to Jurgen Klopp about the hard training in Liverpool! But the training here at Juventus is a bit tougher," Can told DAZN and Goal .

"We have to run even more, do more strength training. It was a big challenge for me at the beginning. But now my body has got used to it.”

Can says he still remains close with Klopp, who led Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg.

The midfielder says it was difficult to leave the Reds, but he feels he made the right decision in moving to Juve.

“He was disappointed. He wanted me to stay in Liverpool, but accepted my decision," Can said of Klopp.

"He also knew that it was not a decision against him or against Liverpool, but for a new challenge at Juventus.

"I had a wonderful and memorable time in Liverpool and will always be grateful to all the people who have supported me there. I am still in touch with Jurgen Klopp."

Article continues below

Can now is developing a relationship with a new manager in Allegri, although the midfielder will miss out on Juventus' upcoming Champions League clash with due to injury.

“Allegri is a tactical mastermind. He adjusts us differently before every match, constantly trying out new variants. We have to attack and defend differently in each match. For him, every little detail is important," he said.