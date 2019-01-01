Toulouse striker Max-Alain Gradel eyes PSG, Marseille move

The Cote d’Ivoire international has been impressive this season for the Tefece and believes he has the ability to play for the French giants

winger Max-Alain Gradel is looking forward to playing for either Paris Saint Germain or soon.

The 31-year-old has been outstanding this season, scoring 10 league goals and contributing four assists to help Alain Casanova’s men to the 15th spot in the log.

Gradel joined the Tefece from Bournemouth in the summer of 2017 after failing to make much impact with the side.

However, following his recent form, the former attacker believes he has the skills to feature for either big French sides.

"I know I have the level to play whether in Paris or Marseille, of course," Gradel told RMC Sport per Telefoot.

"Because I tell myself that it's even easier to play in Paris than in Toulouse, without disrespecting Toulouse.

“Playing in Paris with all the good players they have is easier. There is talent, it's easier, they can put the ball where you want, with your eyes closed."

Article continues below

Gradel will hope to help Toulouse claim victory over on Sunday after a six-game winless run.