Tottenham vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Tottenham have made a positive start to their 2022-23 campaign, collecting four points from their opening two games, and will be eager to remain among the early pacesetters when welcoming Wolves to north London. Bruno Lage’s side have been splashing the cash again, with a club-record transfer deal wrapped up for Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, and will be looking for an immediate return on that investment.
Wolves have emerged victorious in three of their last four trips to Spurs, and GOAL has all of the information you need right here to stay up to date with how they get on during their latest visit to the English capital.
Tottenham vs Wolves date & kick-off time
Game
Tottenham vs Wolves
Date
August 20, 2022
Kick-off
12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET
How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves on TV & live stream online
Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Wolves will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1 and made available to stream on the BT Sport App and online at BTSport.com.
In the United States, the action can be caught live on NBC Universo and through the NBC Sports and Peacock Premium streaming services.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 1
BT Sport App, BTSport.com
US
NBC Universo
NBC Sports, Peacock Premium
Tottenham squad & team news
Summer signing Clement Lenglet has played just four competitive minutes since linking up with Spurs, and an adductor issue continues to cause him trouble – meaning that a late fitness test will be carried out.
Central defence could be an issue, then, with Cristian Romero reportedly facing up to four weeks out with a muscle injury.
Oliver Skipp is another of those currently nursing a knock, with a hairline fracture on his heel keeping the promising midfielder stuck on the sidelines.
Antonio Conte is, however, almost at full strength in attack, and will be mulling over whether to hand Brazil international Richarlison a first Premier League start following his transfer from Everton.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lloris, Austin, Forster
Defenders
Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence
Midfielders
Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, Ndombele
Forwards
Son, Kane, Moura, Gil, Richarlison
Wolves squad & team news
Nunes, who has been snapped up from Sporting for £38 million ($46m), could be handed his debut as fellow countryman Goncalo Guedes pushes for a first start following a big-money move of his own.
Raul Jimenez has returned to training following a MCL strain, but will not be rushed back into action, while exciting winger Chiquinho could sit out the entire campaign after undergoing knee surgery.
Portuguese playmaker Joao Moutinho picked up a foot problem on the opening weekend against Leeds, but he is ready to slot back into Lage’s plans as Wolves go in search of a first win of the new season.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sa, Sarkic
Defenders
Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Boly, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Collins, Bueno
Midfielders
Neves, Podence, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Campbell, Ronan, Gibbs-White, Jordao, Hodge, Nunes
Forwards
Neto, Jimenez, Chiquinho, Hwang, Cutrone, Traore, Bonatini, Guedes