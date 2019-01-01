Tottenham vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Mauricio Pochettino's side can further their credentials near the top of the table when they play host to the Hammers in a London derby on Saturday

With a top-four berth looking increasingly secure, will be keen to cement third place in the Premier League when they host an out-of-sorts West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will welcome the Hammers for what will be the hosts' second London derby at their new ground, and the Argentine will be keen for his side to make it two such wins on home soil.

With a semi-final in the not-too-distant future also weighing on their minds, Spurs will be keen to come through one of their last domestic games of the season unscathed as they enter the weekend with a three-point lead over fourth-place .

Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping his side can shake off their recent malaise to become the first team to topple Tottenham in their sparkling new home, having seen his side go four games without a win now.

Game Tottenham vs West Ham Date Sunday, April 21 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, and will be streamed on the Sky Go service.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth , Davies Midfielders Son, Wanyama, Eriksen, Lucas, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli Forwards Llorente

Mauricio Pochettino is still without Harry Kane as the captain faces a race to be fit for the Nations League finals in later this year.

Otherwise, however, he has a clean bill of health and will likely keep faith with the same side who prevailed against .

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Lucas, Llorente.

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian Defenders Cresswell, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku Midfielders Anderson, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Obiang, Sanchez, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Diangana, Johnson, Coventry, Holland Forwards Arnautovic, Chicharito, Perez, Silva

Having mustered their first point in four with a 2-2 draw against Leicester last time out, West Ham may elect to field the same side too, in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

That means England man Declan Rice will hold the defence and midfield together once more in a role where he has excelled this season.

Potential West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Masuaku; Rice; Antonio, Noble, Anderson, Snodgrass; Arnautovic.

Betting & Match Odds

Tottenham are the odds-on favourites at 4/9 with bet365 to take the three points. West Ham are available at 6/1 while a draw is 17/4.

Match Preview

Though they may fall short once more in their quest for silverware this season, it's certainly been another strong campaign for Tottenham Hotspur and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Lilywhites currently sit third in the Premier League and though their title challenge has long since faded, they have proved once again to be one of the leading sides in English football thanks to both their domestic and international exploits.

Their surprise progress in the Champions League at the expense of Manchester City has also seen them reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time this century, with them only two games from a trip to Madrid and the final.

With a three-point cushion over fourth-place Chelsea adding extra security their place in the top four of the top flight, their game against West Ham this weekend represents another chance to further cement their position.

The Hammers have only taken one point from their last four, albeit suffering defeats against Chelsea and during that run.

If general pre-game talk has not been dominated by chatter about Tottenham's impending European date with destiny against , however, then it has been orientated around a former playmaker of the Dutch side whose future remains in question at Tottenham - Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder netted the winner against Brighton last time out and has 14 months left to run on his contract, but has so far been unable to agree new terms with the club.

Pochettino remains hopeful that Eriksen will remain, though, while noting that he would rather delay such talks until after the end of the season.

"It is a very special situation," the Argentine stated. "Christian is a special person. I think we are all special, different and we need to understand that.

"The timing for him or for the club to be agreeing something are maybe different to another player. I hope and I wish Christian can be with us in the future, but I think Christian and us, we are so open to talking and we will see what happens.

"I think it is so close to the end of the season, [there is] a lot of time to talk after and I think the most important thing now, not only for him, is for all the players to be focused and try to achieve the things we want.

"We have a lot of big things ahead and we need to be focused only to try and recover, train and compete."