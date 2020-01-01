Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Jose Mourinho's side can take nothing for granted when come up against a team that is challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title

welcome to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg of their last-16 bout on Wednesday.

Spurs have put together a seven-game unbeaten streak - including a victory over - and Jose Mourinho's men will be eager to continue that form as they attempt to set one foot into the quarter-finals.

Julian Nagelsmann's side arrested a four-game winless run on Saturday by beating 3-0 and they also kept pressure on the week before with a scoreless draw in Bavaria.

The German coach is full of admiration of his opposite number, acknowledging his "massive influence on European football", but will set that to one side as he looks to ensure his team reaches the last eight.

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig on U.S. & UK TV

Game Tottenham vs RB Leipzig Date Wednesday, February 19 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) TUDN / TNT / UniMas / Univision Channel (UK) BT Sport 2

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

In the United States (U.S.), Tottenham vs RB Leipzig can be watched live and on-demand with Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN en Vivo and B/R Live. U.S. readers can find out what soccer is on TV here.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Tottenham vs RB Leipzig can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream Univision NOW / WatchTNT / B/R Live / TUDN en vivo BT Sport Live DAZN

Tottenham team news and injuries

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga Defenders Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Aurier, Davies, Sessegnon, Tanganga Midfielders Winks, Wanyama, Dier, Alli, Ndombele, Skipp, Lo Celso, G. Fernandes Forwards Lamela, Moura, Parrott, Bergwijn

Tottenham have something of an injury crisis in attack as both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are ruled out with injury.

It remains to be seen how Mourinho will line up, with Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn among the possibilities.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is also unavailable for selection.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Lamela; Moura.

RB Leipzig team news and injuries

Position RB Leipzig squad Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Mvogo, Tschauner Defenders Angelino, Klostermann, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Ampadu, Bias, Jakel, Rucker, Talabidi Midfielders Haidara, Lookman, Nkunku, Wolf, Olmo, Laimer, Winter, Krauss Forwards Sabitzer, Poulsen, Forsberg, Werner, Schick, Hartmann, Ruhner

Star centre-back Dayot Upamecano is suspended for the game, while injuries mean that Kevin Kampl, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban and Ibrahima Konate are unavailable.

Leipzig will look to Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg for inspiration, the pair having scored six goals between them in the group stage.

Possible RB Leipzig starting XI: Gulacsi; Halstenberg, Klostermann, Ampadu; Angelino, Mukiele, Sabitzer, Laimer, Olmo; Forsberg, Werner.