Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs are aiming to continue their fine run of form as they play host to the Bundesliga leaders in the Champions League

After making a great escape from their group, Tottenham will attempt to build an advantage over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 tie when they host the Bundesliga side at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men escaped the group thanks to a late equaliser from Lucas Moura as Spurs drew 1-1 in Barcelona, thereby knocking out Inter, who were held at home by the same scoreline against PSV.

Dortmund, meanwhile, had a simpler passage through, although they edged Atletico Madrid to top Group A thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

The Bundesliga leaders have wobbled a little of late, however. Can Tottenham take advantage?

Game Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund Date Wednesday, February 13 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / Galavision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Eyoma Midfielders Son, Winks, Lamela, Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Amos, Marsh, Skipp, Bowden Forwards Llorente

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino only has a small squad to play with, so the loss of Ben Davies, Dele Alli and Harry Kane for this encounter represents a significant blow.

Eric Dier is still out with illness, but Danny Rose makes the bench and could feature.

Lucas Moura is starting alongside Son Heung-min in attack while Fernando Llorente drops to the bench.

Confirmed Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son.

Bench: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Skipp, Wanyama, Lamela, Llorente.

Position Dortmund players Goalkeepers Burki, Reckert, Unbehaun, Hitz Defenders Zagadou, Diallo, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Balerdi, Schmelzer, Toprak Midfielders Delaney, Gotze, Raschl, Gomez, Dahoud, Pulisic, Witsel, Larsen, Bockhorn Forwards Sancho, Philipp, Wolf

Dortmund have been hit by a succession of heavy injury blows that leave them shorthanded ahead of their trip to London.

Their problems are most acute in attack, where a fresh muscular issue for Marco Reus prevents him from playing any role. Paco Alcacer is also laid up with a shoulder problem, though he has not found the net in 2019.

Defenders Manuel Akanji, Lorenzo Balerdi and Lukasz Piszczek are also out, while Julian Weigl, who has played centre-back at times this season, is missing.

Confirmed Dortmund starting XI: Burki, Hakimi, Toprak, Zagadou, Diallo, Witsel, Delaney, Pulisic, Dahoud, Sancho, Gotze.

Bench: Hitz, Schmelzer, Balerdi, Guerreiro, Wolf, Philipp, Bruun Larsen.

Betting & Match Odds

Tottenham are 23/20 favourites with bet365, despite their injury issues. Dortmund can be backed at 13/5, while the draw is priced at 5/2.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Tottenham continue to succeed against the odds. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are well placed in the Premier League and through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, all without spending a penny on transfers in more than a year.

The manager believes the progress of the club in Europe is a “bonus”, having previously indicated that his chief target in the short-term is to establish Spurs as a fixture in the top four domestically.

“Champions League for a third year in a row is a bonus,” he said, clearly aware of the limitations of his squad in terms of numbers. “How we are competing in the Premier League and Champions League, to be in the last 16 is a bonus.

“The other day I saw that from the beginning of December that we're the best team in the Premier League and that speaks very highly of the squad. They are giving their best and I am so proud to be in front of this group of players.”

The run is all the more remarkable given that they have had to cope without star players Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and yet even that has not stopped them from piecing together a four-match winning run in the league since the England striker injured his ankle against the Red Devils.

While that has not hurt Spurs domestically, it may count against them more severely at the top level, with team-mate Lucas Moura having talked up the prolific striker.

“I would say he is in the top three strikers in the world,” he told Goal . “He has so much quality, it's impressive because of his age, he’s still young. He scores a lot, has technique, a lot of power, a good sense of positioning... He’s a complete forward and a great striker.”

With Kane and Alli absent, perhaps the most eye-catching Englishman on display at Wembley will be in the golden strip of the visitors, with 18-year-old Jadon Sancho having exploded with the Bundesliga leaders over the course of the last year.

While the former Manchester City youth is being talked up in his homeland, however, in Germany they are trying to keep him in touch with reality.

Article continues below

“I feel a bit of responsibility for keeping him on the ground because I know, now we are here in England, you are world famous for hyping your own players,” team-mate Thomas Delaney admitted.

“He'll make great things but it takes hard work, it's taking everything seriously and trusting the process because he's very young.”

Sancho almost didn’t travel after forgetting his passport for the outbound flight but back on home soil, he will aim to make a big impression as BVB seek to get back to winning ways after successive Bundesliga draws.