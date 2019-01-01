Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The north Londoners will be facing the pressure to take points off Bayern when the two meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

will face Bayern for the first time in the when they host the German champions on Tuesday evening.

The north Londoners settled for a 2-2 draw at Olympiacos in matchday one, having led 2-0 during the opening 30 minutes before the Greek side hit back twice to equalise.

currently top Group B with three points after defeating 3-0.

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga Defenders Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Davies Midfielders Winks, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Ndombele, Skipp, Lamela Forwards Kane, Son, Lucas, Parrott

The north Londoners will be without Giovani Lo Celso due to a hip issue, while Ryan Sessegnon remains on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Ndombele, Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen; Son, Kane

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Hernandez, Sule, Pavard, Boateng, Mai, Alaba, Kimmich Midfielders Martinez, Thiago, Tolisso, Cuisance, Coutinho, Singh Forwards Coman, Perisic, Davies, Gnabry, Muller, Lewandowski, Arp

Leon Goretzka and Jann-Fiete Arp will find themselves on the sidelines with injury, while Ivan Perisic remains a doubt after he missed the clash with Paderborn over the weekend due to illness.

David Alaba, however, returned to the bench for the win and could start, while Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are all forward options.

Potential Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Alaba; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman; Lewandowski

Match Preview

Tottenham will be eager to gain momentum in Europe following their status as runners-up in last year's Champions League final, but now face the challenging task of keeping Niko Kovac's men at bay.

They will have the advantage of playing on home turf when they host the German giants, but Bayern's 3-0 hammering of Red Star – coupled with Tottenham squandering two goals away in Greece – will no doubt be weighing on the minds of Mauricio Pochettino and co.

The north Londoners sit second in Group B after their 2-2 draw with Olympiacos, where Harry Kane and Lucas Moura opened the scoring before Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena equalised.

Tottenham claimed a much-needed 2-1 victory at home to in the Premier League on Saturday, in which Kane was the hero after Sergie Aurier was sent off in the first half.

It ended a miserable week for the North Londoners in which they lost to Leicester and then crashed out of the to League Two side Colchester United.

Pochettino and his team will feel the pressure of needing to take points off of the German champions, who would lead Group B comfortably should they claim victory in London.

The two sides have not met since the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1983, and Bayern Munich will also be riding off a weekend league victory.

Kovac's side are now unbeaten in their eight matches since losing the German Super Cup, and have not shied away from scoring – netting 17 times in their last five games in all competitions.

"In my option, Tottenham is a very positive light in European football. They are now able to compete with the big teams, even though it didn't look like that six or seven years ago," Kovac told reporters.

"[Pochettino] has done a great job and this is an example for others that patience is important. All the players are world class and we know [the challenge] we will face."

He went on to highlight the attacking threat of Kane, who he compared to his star forward Robert Lewandowski.

"Kane's quality in the Premier League and for squad speaks for itself.

"He's sensational and he can do it all. He's good at holding up and good with his head. There's nothing he cannot do. He's a very strong striker.

"Him and Lewandowski are probably in the top two, three or four in the world. I will see how things pan out tomorrow. I will give my team some information on Kane."

Tottenham will then face Red Star while Bayern clash with Olympiacos on October 22 in matchday three.