Tottenham turn to Gattuso after Fonseca talks collapse

The Italian is in advanced talks to take over at Spurs following a dramatic U-turn in negotiations with Fonseca

Tottenham are in talks with Gennaro Gattuso following the breakdown of Paulo Fonseca's move to the north London club.

The Portuguese coach was expected to be confirmed as Spurs’ new boss this week having agreed a deal to fill the role that has been vacant since Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.

But talks have collapsed at the final hurdle, with Gattuso now primed to take over.

What happened with Paulo Fonseca?

Fonseca had verbally agreed a deal to take over at Tottenham and spent the past week in Italy planning for the new season with the Premier League side's new managing director Fabio Paratici.

But negotiations suddenly collapsed, with Tottenham turning their attentions to Gattuso, who left his position as Fiorentina manager on Thursday morning just 23 days after agreeing to take the job.

Goal has been told that Gattuso’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has become involved in discussions over the Tottenham vacancy with Paratici and that has led to the sudden change of heart.

Gattuso’s decision to leave Fiorentina is believed to have been down to a disagreement with club owner Rocco Commisso over potential transfer targets that he and Mendes had recommended.

When will Gattuso be appointed at Spurs?

The expectation now is that Gattuso will soon be named the new Tottenham manager, with negotiations at an advanced stage.

If appointed, Gattuso’s arrival will end the north London club’s two-month search for a replacement for Mourinho.

Chairman Daniel Levy had overseen a search that has seen Spurs target the likes of Erik Ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte before ending up with Gattuso, who left Napoli at the end of last season having failed to secure qualification to the Champions League.

