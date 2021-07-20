Tottenham told how to tie up Gollini & Romero deals by Atalanta CEO

Luca Percassi admits that interest from England presents two top talents with "concrete" options, but no agreements have been reached as yet

Tottenham have been told that "offers must match the players' value" as they look to complete a double raid on Atalanta for Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero.

New Spurs boss Nuno is looking to put his own stamp on a squad inherited from Jose Mourinho in north London, with raids for star turns in Serie A being planned.

Italian goalkeeper Gollini and Argentine defender Romero are figuring prominently on the recruitment radar of the Premier League heavyweights, but no deals have been done yet.

What has been said?

Atalanta are open to sales at the right price, with CEO Luca Percassi telling reporters at the unveiling of the club's new kit: "There are many options that we are evaluating.

"Gollini is an important player for us, but there is nothing decided yet. Tottenham are a concrete option.

"Romero is one of the best defenders in Serie A and it’s normal that many clubs are interested in signing him. Atalanta allowed him to develop and play Champions League football.

"Let’s see what happens, if we are to sell players, we must do it in a smart way and offers must match the players’ value."

The bigger picture

Reports suggest that Spurs are closing in on Gollini, but they are yet to meet Atalanta's valuation for Romero - who is currently revelling in a Copa America triumph with Argentina and will need a purchase option in a loan from Juventus to be triggered before he moves on again.

An agreement may still be reached, with no exit doors being closed in Italy.

Josip Ilicic is another of those that Atalanta are prepared to listen to offers for, with the Slovenia international striker seeing his output dip in 2020-21.

Percassi added on a forward that has hit 56 goals for Atalanta through 149 appearances: "Ilicic has given a lot to Atalanta, we know what he can give, but we are ready to consider the offers that will arrive.

"Atalanta’s goal is to gain Serie A survival, it’s not rhetoric. We know where we come from, we are a medium-small reality of Italian football, we are still in Serie A and for us, this is worth a Scudetto."

