Tottenham star Aurier returns to France after brother’s death, vows not to seek revenge

The 27-year-old Ivory Coast international has paid tribute to his brother who passed away on Monday morning

Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier has returned to to be with his mother following the death of his brother and promised not to seek revenge.

Christopher was shot in the stomach outside a nightclub in on Monday morning and was confirmed dead at the hospital according to Europe 1.

The 26-year-old was a professional footballer and started his career at French club Lens along with his brother in 2009.

Spurs defender Aurier featured in his side’s 3-1 victory over in Wednesday’s Premier League game, his first match since the death of his brother.

The full-back has now returned to France and posted the picture of himself on social media consoling his mother.

Serge Aurier, who moved to in 2017 to join Tottenham also praised his late brother for taking care of the family during his time away from France and promised to trust the country’s justice system.

"He took care of everyone here while I was away. He took care of my mother, my nephews and nieces,” Aurier told La Depeche.

“He took care of all material things with pleasure. I really appreciated knowing that he was there for my mother. It set the mood at home.

"I have no feeling of hatred or revenge. I work in a profession where you have to be calm. I'm calm. I have faith in justice. I am saddened, I am in regret. I continue to mourn the death of my brother."

The 27-year-old international will miss his side's Premier League home game against on Sunday.

Aurier has made 56 league appearances since joining Spurs and this season he has featured in 40 games across all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s men.

The defender has 62 caps for Ivory Coast and was part of the team that won the in 2015.