Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Last Updated
Getty Images
Spurs are still to appoint a new manager and whoever replaces Jose Mourinho has been handed a tough opening game

Tottenham will take on Premier League champions Manchester City at home on the opening day of the 2021-22 season.

Spurs, who have yet to appoint a new manager to replace Jose Mourinho, are scheduled to tackle City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 14.

That game is followed by the short trip to promoted Watford before Spurs will also face Wolves at home before the end of the opening month.

Editors' Picks

There are huge back-to-back derbies in September. Spurs are at home to Chelsea and, the following week, it’s the first north London derby against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

It is a similar story in January when Spurs will welcome Arsenal for the return north London derby and then head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea the following week.

Article continues below

Spurs are at home to Liverpool in their final game before Christmas and are then due to meet Crystal Palace at home on Boxing Day. Away games against Southampton and Watford, respectively, will end the year and begin a new one.

The final home fixture of the season is on the penultimate weekend against Burnley before the season concludes on May 22 with a trip to promoted Norwich.

Tottenham Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
21/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
28/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
11/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
02/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
16/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
23/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
30/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
06/11/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
20/11/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
27/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
01/12/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
04/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
11/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
14/12/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
26/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
12/02/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
26/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
05/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
12/03/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
19/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
02/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
09/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
16/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
23/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
30/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
15/05/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
22/05/2022 16:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur