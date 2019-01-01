Tottenham must stop talking about titles and win them - Lloris

There has been talk from Mauricio Pochettino about finally breaking through this season, but his goalkeeper wants to see less talk and more results

captain Hugo Lloris says it’s time for the club to stop talking about winning titles and actually capture silverware this season.

Spurs have been one of the strongest teams in the Premier League during Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club, becoming a staple in the top four.

But silverware remains elusive, even as Spurs narrowly missed out on a major triumph last season, with a memorable run in the that saw dramatic victories over and .

Defeat to rivals in the Champions League final consigned Spurs to more title heartbreak and Pochettino has claimed silverware is required for him to feel the upcoming season is successful.

But Lloris has heard enough of such talk and wants the club to finally put words into action by claiming silverware.

“We have been talking about trophies now for at least two seasons,” Lloris told the Sun. “It is one thing to talk about it — it is another thing to show what we can do.

“It is the ambition of the board, the manager, the coaching staff and the players. So we don’t need to add any more words about this.”

The Spurs captain believes that what is said to the media is less important than the confidence and belief in the dressing room.

Yet even with that belief, Lloris knows Spurs must prove worthy of that confidence when they take the field.

“The belief is even stronger than before,” Lloris added. “But it is one thing to say things to the media, it is another thing to tell the truth inside the changing rooms.

“That is the most important thing, to speak the real truths between ourselves. Then we need to show what we are saying on the pitch.”

Spurs face a difficult early season test as they travel to the Emirates Stadium to face reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday.

City enter the contest having routed West Ham 5-0 in London last week, and Lloris knows it is an important contest.

While the goalkeeper concedes drawing too much from the result is unwise, he believes that type of game could be essential in helping Spurs keep and exceed the level required to win titles this season.

Lloris added: “It is a big, big game. Every big game can be decisive, so it is important to be ready. The focus has to be very strong from the start.

“The only thing Saturday’s result will tell us is the truth of that one game.

“But we all know it is the type of game that could make the difference.

“After a season like last one the most difficult thing is to keep the same level.

“So if you can increase it even a bit, there is a chance to create an opportunity such as reaching the final of the Champions League as we did a few months ago.

“But there is no secret about how you get there. It is about work, it is about mentality, it is about personality.”