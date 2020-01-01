'Tottenham is where Bale wants to be' - Agent confirms talks between Real Madrid and Spurs
Getty/Goal
Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett says that the Real Madrid are in negotiations with Tottenham over a move for the Wales star.
Bale originally left Spurs for La Liga in 2013, with the former Tottenham star winning four Champions League titles during his time in Spain.
However, the winger has fallen out of Zinedine Zidane's plans as Bale has been highly linked with a departure this summer.
Manchester United and Tottenham have been said to be interested and, on Tuesday, Bale's agent confirmed that a return to Spurs is his preferred destination.
"Gareth still loves Spurs," Barnett told BBC Sport Wales. "We are talking [Spurs, Real and Bale's camp]. It's where he wants to be."
