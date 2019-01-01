Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier to miss Liverpool trip

The Ivorian defender is currently undergoing assessment over an injury and will not be in contention to feature at Anfield

boss Mauricio Pochettino has ruled Serge Aurier out of Sunday's Premier League encounter against leaders due to a hamstring injury.

Aurier who captained Cote d'Ivoire for their final 2019 qualifying match against Rwanda was in action for 30 minutes as the Elephants secured a 3-0 win.

The encounter in Abidjan was marred by injury as the right-back limped off after suffering a hamstring injury which subsequently forced him out of Tuesday's international friendly against Liberia.

Ahead of Spurs' visit to Anfield to boost their top four chances, Pochettino revealed that Aurier alongside Eric Dier and Harry Winks will remain in London to continue rehabilitation and assessment.

"Mauricio Pochettino will be without three players for Sunday's trip to Anfield," the club statement read.

"Eric Dier and Serge Aurier suffered injuries on international duty with and the respectively.

"Eric (hip flexor) is continuing on-field rehab and Serge (hamstring) is currently undergoing assessment.

"Harry Winks (groin) is also continuing on-field rehab and unavailable this weekend."

This campaign, the Cote d'Ivoire international has been restricted to just eight appearances in the English top-flight so far with Pochettino preferring to play Kieran Trippier in the right-back role.