Tottenham confirm Sarr transfer from Metz as Sissoko departs for Watford

Tottenham have announced the long-term capture of Metz defensive midfielder Pape Matar Sarr while confirming the exit of Moussa Sissoko to Watford.

Spurs have seen their dogged pursuit of the teenage Senegal international pay off, with the 18-year-old their fourth recruit of the summer.

Sarr will remain with Metz on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign, while France international Sissoko will make the short move to Vicarage Road after a five-year stay with the Lilywhites.

Sarr settles with Spurs move

In becoming the newest recruit of Nuno Espirito Santo's reign in north London - following Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini - teenager Sarr has stepped up from the lower reaches of Ligue 1 to join a side with ambitions of staking their top-four claims once more.

He will stay with Metz this term, likely to further his number of first-team minutes, but the fact that he has signed for Spurs represents something of a coup for the club.

They held off fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature, and many have high hopes for his progression over the coming years.

Sissoko makes Hornets swap

In acquiring Sarr however, Tottenham will also bid farewell to Sissoko, who has been one of the consistent driving forces at the heart of the club since his arrival in 2016.

Having originally signed from Newcastle, the 32-year-old - a decorated France international - was unlucky to miss out on their Russia 2018 World Cup-winning squad, and was a member of this year's Euro 2020 team.

He heads to the Hornets as a likely replacement for Will Hughes, with the 26-year-old expected to join Crystal Palace before the transfer window closes.

