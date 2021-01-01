Tottenham boss Mourinho 'feels sorry' for Dean after referee receives death threats

The veteran official has requested to not be involved in any Premier League matches this weekend after receiving online abuse

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his sympathy for Mike Dean after the referee was on the receiving end of death threats.

Dean has been threatened online after giving a red card to West Ham United's Tomas Soucek near the end of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Fulham.

The referee joins a number of people involved in Premier League football who have been abused online recently, including Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and Chelsea's Reece James.

What did Mourinho say?

"Of course I feel very sorry for Mike Dean. I feel very sorry with Tuanzebe, and with every Mike Dean and every Tuanzebe of this world," the Portuguese said.

"This week was for them, the week before was for others, and if the situation goes in the same direction, next week will be others.

"I think something has to be done, because one thing is professional life and what we do in our professional lives, and the success we have, the mistakes we make, the frustrations we have.

"Another thing is to go to the private life and go to the social life. Then, of course, something has to be done."

What did Soucek do to get sent off?

Near the end of the Premier League match against Fulham, Soucek was trying to create space and appeared to accidentally catch Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow.

Dean was summoned by the VAR and following a review of the replay, the referee gave the Hammers star a straight red card.

After West Ham appealed the decision, the red card was overturned and the Czech star's three-match ban was overturned.

What was the reaction to Dean's decision?

Dean has asked to not be involved in any Premier League games this weekend after he and his family were targeted with death threats online.

Soucek took to Twitter on Monday upon learning of the abuse Dean has received.

"Whatever decisions are made on the pitch should stay on the pitch," Soucek wrote.

"I don’t like hearing about it interfering with personal life and I send Mike Dean and his family my support. There is no place for abuse of any kind. It is in the past and I’m now focused on the rest of the season."

Dean has reported the threats to the police.

Further reading

Mike Dean & VAR face backlash again after controversial red card for Soucek

Soucek’s controversial red card overturned on appeal after Dean's VAR decision left West Ham baffled

Soucek angered by reported death threats aimed at Premier League referee Dean