Tottenham boss Mourinho buys Reguilon £500 ham for shutting down Man City star Mahrez

The Spain international was rewarded for his display against Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday

manager Jose Mourinho said he has kept a promise to Sergio Reguilon by purchasing him a £500 ham for his performance against .

The left-back put in a strong display on Saturday, helping to shut down City winger Riyad Mahrez as Spurs won 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mahrez attempted four dribbles past Reguilon and was not successful on any of them, with Spurs moving into first place in the Premier League after the win.

More teams

In a post on Instagram, Mourinho revealed that the international met an unspecified goal he had set, which resulted in a reward of an expensive leg of high-quality ham.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"A promise is a promise," Mourinho wrote. "It cost me £500 but I keep my promises."

Reguilon has developed into a key figure in north London after he made a £28 million ($37m) move from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has started five of Tottenham's last six Premier League matches, delivering two assists in those games.

Mourinho's men lost their opening game 1-0 at home to , but have since picked up 20 points from a possible 24 to take an early lead in the Premier League.

Former Spurs head coach Tim Sherwood has spoken of his admiration for the job Mourinho has done, saying he has "brainwashed" his players into becoming a force.

“He’s found a way with the group of players he has,” Sherwood told talkSPORT.

“He’s bought very well, Reguilon has been a good signing at left-back, but [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg for me has been the best signing. He fits into the style and just protects the two centre-halves.

Article continues below

“Jose has brainwashed his players to believe they have to work to achieve something – they need to win trophies, this group of players."

Spurs will face a major early-season test on Sunday when third-place , led by Mourinho's former charge Frank Lampard, host the league leaders at Stamford Bridge.

The two teams already met in the earlier this season, with Mourinho's side emerging victorious on penalties after a 1-1 draw.