Tottenham boss Conte dismisses PSG rumours as 'fake news'

Antonio Conte has dismissed speculation he could quit Tottenham for Paris Saint-Germain this summer as “fake news”.

Conte only replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs boss in November, but his future has sometimes been called into question amid the team's erratic Premier League form.

Recent reports suggested the former Chelsea and Inter tactician was being lined up to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Parc des Princes – but those rumours have been swiftly shot down.

What did Conte say about PSG rumours?

Despite leading PSG to the Ligue 1 title, Pochettino has had to field questions about his future in recent weeks, particularly following their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Media speculation then inevitably turned to potential replacements, with Conte among a number of names tipped to move to the French capital.

Asked at a news conference about those links, Conte told reporters: "Obviously I think that it's good that other clubs appreciate my work. This is one thing. But the truth is that I don't like when people try to invent news - only to speak, only to create problems.

"This is not right, not fair for me, for the clubs involved and for my players.

"Also because we're really focused on these five games to get a fantastic result for us. I repeat, this type of situation makes me smile. But I think that also the people that want to tell something about this have to show respect for all the people involved in this situation, and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies."

Conte on Spurs’ Champions League hopes

Conte hinted that he was considering his Spurs future after a 1-0 defeat at Burnley in February left the club down in eighth place in the table.

Since then, however, they have won six Premier League games out of nine to revive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Spurs are currently fifth, two points behind north London rivals Arsenal in fourth, ahead of a home game against Leicester on Sunday.

That run appears to have energised Conte, who has urged his side to grasp an opportunity he felt was gone just a few weeks ago.

“In this moment our fans, me, the players, the club, the fans we need to be focused, we need to be concentrated on an important target for us. We have a big opportunity to try to get a place in the Champions League,” he said.

"It's a big opportunity for us because no one can imagine to stay and fight for this target in this league now in this moment. In the past it was different, but now you know very well what I said in the past that it would be a miracle to get this achievement.

"Now it would be very important to be focused and not listen to fake news and the people that for sure want to create problems for the environment. We have to play these five games and then you know, because I answer a lot of times, that at the end of the season in a private way I will speak with my club and I will see the best solution."

