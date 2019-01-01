Tottenham ban supporter for throwing cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa

The club has identified the fan responsible for nearly hitting the Blues shot-stopper during Sunday's game in north London

have issued an immediate ban to a supporter who threw a cup at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday's Premier League game.

Willian scored twice as Chelsea triumphed 2-0 in the London derby, though the win was overshadowed by alleged racial abuse aimed at their defender, Antonio Rudiger.

The international was targeted shortly after Son Heung-min had been sent off for kicking out at his opponent.

Metropolitan Police also confirmed that a Chelsea fan had been ejected from the stadium on Sunday after committing a racially aggravated public order offence toward Son, with the Korean joining Rudiger as players to have been on the receiving end of some ugly behaviour from fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While Spurs have said their investigation into the Rudiger incident "remains ongoing", they have taken swift action after identifying the individual who threw a cup towards Kepa.

"We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday's Premier League home fixture," the club said in a statement.

"We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way."

Spurs announced on Monday that they would use lip-readers to assess CCTV footage when examining the Rudiger flashpoint, with their initial investigation proving "inconclusive".

"During yesterday’s match against Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger reported hearing alleged racist abuse from an individual(s) in the South Stand,” a statement from Tottenham reads.

“We are able to track every fan via the cameras and have spent many hours reviewing CCTV footage.

“We have engaged lip readers to study the footage and contacted Chelsea for further information from their players. We have also taken statements from other parties present at the time.

“The police will be reviewing our evidence alongside us. Please be assured we shall be exhaustively investigating this matter.

“This Club has a proud track record of anti-racism work across all our communities and we are determined to ensure that we conduct a thorough investigation.

“Any fan found to be guilty will receive a lifetime ban."