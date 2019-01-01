Tottenham appoint Mason as academy coach

The former midfielder, who retired from football last year after a head injury, is now academy coach at Tottenham and will focus on the Under-19s

have appointed former midfielder Ryan Mason as an academy coach as part of a reshuffle of their backroom staff.

The 28-year-old, who retired from football in February 2018 after suffering a head injury, will take charge of the Under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

Mason, who worked with Spurs' academy staff last year while earning his coaching badges, spent 17 years at the club as a youngster and senior player.

Mason made 70 appearances and scored four goals for Spurs before a permanent move to in 2016.

He was forced to retire after fracturing his skull in a collision with Gary Cahill in Hull's 2-0 Premier League defeat to in January 2017.

The injury proved to be life-threatening and despite his efforts to return to the game, Mason called time on his career in February 2018 following specialist medical advice.

Former Portsmouth, Wanderers and West Ham midfielder Matt Taylor has also joined Spurs' academy staff, taking over as Under-18s boss while ex- defender Nigel Gibbs has been made assistant head of player development.

“We have always tried to assemble a blend of staff who know what the demands of the game are at the highest level," John McDermott, head of academy coaching and player development at Spurs, said.

"It’s also important to have a mix of experience through internal promotions and external appointments, including coaches who have recently retired and are current with the modern player, plus coaches who have been in the cauldron of professional football – not just Academy football – and can pass on their wisdom of what the real game expects in terms of behaviour and performance.

"All five of these members of staff understand the incredible standards set for young and senior players at this club and they will be invaluable in driving our players to become the best young men and players that they can be. Four of these staff have spent many years at the club and know how we function. Only Matt is completely new to the fold, so the experience for the players will be seamless."

Tottenham are looking to improve on last season’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League and recreate their journey to the final.

Article continues below

Tanguy Ndombele has already been added to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in the current transfer window, joining in a €60 million (£54m/$68m) deal from .

The north London side will begin their pre-season fixtures on July 21 when they take on in Singapore, followed by a clash with in before facing in Munich and in London.

They will then begin their Premier League campaign on August 10 with a home clash against before visiting reigning champions the following week.