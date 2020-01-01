Torres ready to step up to fill Man City goal gap with summer signing 'comfortable' as No.9

The summer addition from Valencia believes that he can make a valuable contribution to his side in a centre-forward role

Ferran Torres says that he is ready to supplement manager Pep Guardiola’s options at centre forward.

Pep Guardiola has indicated that the Etihad club are not planning on increasing their ranks during the January transfer window, despite a lack of goals hampering their title challenge.

Torres, who arrived from in the summer, believes that he is capable of filling the No.9 role and taking some of the weight off Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

“I'm comfortable [playing at striker] and happy with the goal today,” he told the club’s official website after striking against Newcastle in a 2-0 win on Saturday. “I just have to keep on working to keep scoring more goals!

“The manager at half-time just wanted us to keep doing our jobs, find the spaces, and make the most of them.

“It's important for us to score goals, and to play well up front, but it's just as important to not concede and to have good performances offensively and that's what we're doing.”

Although Newcastle made it difficult for City on Saturday, Torres was pleased with how the team managed to rise to the challenge and complete a third victory in succession.

“They were very well set up and they tried to defend deep and we just needed to do the job and we did it,” he commented.

“City are a big team, so we always have to win and that is something that is happening now and we just need to keep the momentum now.”

The hectic Christmas period will pit Guardiola’s side against high-flying at Goodison Park on Monday then seventh-placed on January 3 at Stamford Bridge.

City presently lie fifth in the table, five points behind league leaders and reigning champions and only three back from the second-placed Toffees, who have played a game extra.

Rather than excelling offensively, as Guardiola’s sides are reputed to do, they have been formidable at the back, conceding a league-low 12 goals. Indeed, they have kept more cleansheets than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues to date this season.