Toronto FC signs former USMNT forward Boyd

The striker joins the club from German side Darmstadt after previously playing for the likes of Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig

Toronto FC confirmed on Tuesday that the club has signed former U.S. national team forward Terrence Boyd.

The 27-year-old striker moves to MLS from Germany, where he had been playing for second-division side Darmstadt.

Boyd scored five goals in 44 appearances for the club after joining in 2017, but injuries continued to impact the striker.

The forward's career has been repeatedly set back by a number of long-term injuries, limiting him to just 14 USMNT caps, with the most recent appearance with the national team coming in October 2016.

“We are excited to welcome Terrence and his family to the club," said TFC general manager Ali Curtis. "Terrence is a player that we’ve tracked for years during his time with the U.S. National Team and in Germany.

“He is an experienced, attacking player that is capable of scoring goals in MLS. We’re looking forward to him joining our preseason and integrating himself into the group.”