From Roy Krishna to Sunil Chhetri, who are the top-scorers of each club in ISL?

Goal tells you the highest goal scorer of each ISL Club...
The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed some of the fiercest forwards in the world which include former World Cuppers like Diego Forlan and Alessandro Del Piero.
In the recent past, we have watched relatively unknown players like Miku and Ferran Corominas come in dazzle the domestic scene with their sheer brilliance and clinical finishing. That trend continues to date as amongst the current crop of players, we have the likes of Roy Krishna and Nerijus Valskis who are the nightmares of defenders. Then there is Bartholomew Ogbeche who has been here for three seasons and is the only player who holds the record for scoring the most goals for two clubs.
Amongst the topscorers for the ISL, there are two Indian players as well - Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Indian and Bengaluru FC skipper continues to be the most potent goalscorer in the league amongst the domestic players and all eyes will be on him in the upcoming edition of ISL as well, which is set to start from November 19.
Let us now take a look at the top goal scorers for each club.
ATK MOHUN BAGAN
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Roy Krishna
|21
|14
|Manvir Singh
|21
|5
|David Williams
|18
|4
*ATK Mohun Bagan's stats are taken from when they came into existence at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.
BENGALURU FC
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Sunil Chhetri
|77
|40
|Miku
|32
|20
|Erik Paartalu
|67
|9
CHENNAIYIN FC
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Jeje Lalpekhlua
|69
|23
|Stiven Mendoza
|25
|17
|Nerijus Valskis
|20
|15
EAST BENGAL
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Matti Steinmann
|17
|4
|Bright Enobakhare
|12
|3
|Anthony Pilkington
|17
|3
FC GOA
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Ferran Corominas
|57
|48
|Hugo Boumous
|42
|16
|Igor Angulo
|21
|14
HYDERABAD FC
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Aridane Santana
|18
|10
|Marcelinho
|17
|7
|Bobo
|13
|5
JAMSHEDPUR FC
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Nerijus Valskis
|18
|8
|Sergio Castel
|11
|7
|Pablo Morgado
|13
|4
KERALA BLASTERS
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Bartholomew Ogbeche
|16
|15
|CK Vineeth
|42
|11
|Ian Hume
|29
|10
MUMBAI CITY
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Modou Sougou
|32
|15
|Adam le Fondrer
|22
|11
|Bartholomew Ogbeche
|22
|8
NORTHEAST UNITED FC
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Bartholomew Ogbeche
|18
|12
|Federico Gallego
|46
|9
|Nicolas Velez
|25
|8
ODISHA FC
|
Player Name
|
Matches
|
Goals
|Diego Mauricio
|20
|12
|Aridane Santana
|14
|9
|Manuel Onwu
|22
|7