Toni Payne shines as Sevilla thrash Eunice Beckmann's Madrid

The Nigerian-American offered an assist to steer Cristian Toro's side to a home win at the Estadio Viejo Nervion

Toni Payne was in fantastic form as thrashed Eunice Beckmann's Madrid 3-0 in Sunday's Spanish Liga Iberdrola encounter.

The Nigerian-American, who has been in fine form for Las Rojiblancas this term, provided the assist of her side's second goal.

Jenni Morilla opened the scoring for Cristian Toro's side in the 29th minute.

The introduction of Ghanaian-German Beckmann after the break failed to inspire Victor Martin's side as Payne set up Morilla to score her second of the match in the 56th minute.

Nagore Calderon netted the third from a fine Francisca Lara pass inside the injury time to complete the rout at the Estadio Viejo Nervión.

Payne, who lasted for the entire duration of the game has now grabbed three assists and four goals this season.

The win lifts Sevilla to 11th in the log with 25 points, while the defeat left Madrid in 15th with 21 points.

Sevilla travel to face for their next encounter on April 13, while Madrid will welcome Tenerife on the same day.