Tokyo Olympics 2020: Watch - Dani Alves turns flight attendant on Brazil's journey to Japan

The veteran player entertained his Brazilian teammates on their way to Tokyo...

Veteran Brazilian full-back Dani Alves thoroughly entertained his Selecao teammates on their journey to Tokyo to take part in the upcoming Olympic games 2020.

In a hilarious incident, the former FC Barcelona right-back took over the flight intercom and posed as a flight attendant to announce the pre-flight instructions to the players.

Watch Dani Alves turns flight attendant:

A #SeleçãoOlímpica deixou a Sérvia e chegou ao Japão neste sábado para a disputa dos Jogos Olímpicos de Tóquio. Confira imagens exclusivas do embarque e desembarque dos nossos jogadores. Pra cima, Brasil! 🏅🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WkCIzbpXs0 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 17, 2021

Brazil men's team scheduled at the 2020 Olympics

The Brazilian men's team has already reached Tokyo and have started training. The Selecao are placed in Group D at the Olympic games alongside Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Status da #SeleçãoOlímpica: afiando a pontaria para a estreia nos Jogos Olímpicos de Tóquio. Vamos!! 🎯🇧🇷



Fotos: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/d1IZFNfcgM — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) July 18, 2021

Brazil, the defending champions, will play their opening match against Germany on July 22 followed by facing Ivory Coast on July 25 and Saudi Arabia on July 28.

Brazil squad at the 2020 Olympics

Dani Alves will lead the Brazil side at the Olympics this year. Other notable players in the Selecao squad at the Olympics are Richarlison, Malcolm and Gabriel Martinelli. Paulinho, who played in the U17 World Cup in India, has also been named in the squad.

Player Position Santos Goalkeeper Brenno Goalkeeper Lucao Goalkeeper Diego Carlos Defender Ricardo Graca Defender Guilhereme Arana Defender Dani Alves (C) Defender Bruno Fuhc Defender Nino Defender Abner Defender Gabriel Menino Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes Midfielder Matheus Henrique Midfielder Reinier Midfielder Claudinho Midfielder Paulinho Forward Matheus Cunha Forward Richarlison Forward Antony Forward Malcolm Forward Gabriel Martinelli Forward

