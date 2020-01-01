Toko Ekambi: Lyon sign Cameroon forward permanently from Villarreal

Having impressed at the Groupama Stadium, the Cameroon international has been handed a four-year contract by the French elite division outfit

forward Karl Toko Ekambi has been signed permanently from after he was handed a new four-year contract which will take him through until 2024.

The 27-year-old joined the French elite division side on-loan from the Yellow Submarine and has been an integral member of Rudi Garcia’s team since his arrival on January 20, 2019.

Although the French league was cut short owing to the coronavirus pandemic which disrupted a lot of activities across the world, Toko Ekambi recorded two goals and one assist in eight matches.

“This exercise of the purchase option follows the temporary transfer that took place in January 2020,” Lyon wrote on their website.

“It amounts to €11.5 million to which can be added a maximum of €4 million of incentives as well as a profit-sharing of 15 % on the capital gain of a possible future transfer (50% if the transfer takes place before 15/09/20).

“The final arrival of Karl Toko Ekambi confirms the ambition of Olympique Lyonnais to give itself the means to be at the highest level next season.”

Before the move was made permanent, manager Garcia had expressed his desire to keep the former man as he looked forward to strengthening the team ahead of next season.

"We still have to build the team. We corrected the situation during the winter window, bringing in Bruno Guimaraes and Toko-Ekambi,” Garcia told OLTV, per Ligue 1 website.

“Here at the club, we're all in agreement that we want to keep Karl. I don't know how the summer will go. It will be an unusual transfer window.

“We've got a good squad, so we'll be able to respond well next season. We'll have a great season. I'm very ambitious for OL and we're going to work to achieve our goals.

“The players have contracts and they feel good here at OL. I'm not worried that there will be an exodus of players."

The Indomitable Lion has spent most part of his career in , featuring for Paris FC, Sochaux, and Angers before moving to in the summer of 2018 to join Villarreal.