Times set for Leon-America, Tigres-Monterrey Liga MX playoff semifinals

Fans should get ready for doubleheaders on Wednesday and Saturday, with both nights scheduled to host a pair of playoff matches

Liga MX fans will want to clear their evenings Wednesday and Saturday with the league announcing both semifinals will take place on those days.

No. 1 seed Leon travels to face No. 6 seed America in the first of two first legs on Wednesday, with the match taking place at 8:30 p.m. ET in the Estadio Azteca. After that match concludes, the first leg of the Clasico Regio taking place in the semifinals will begin, with kickoff set for 10:36 p.m. ET in the Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

Saturday the order of matches will flip, with Tigres hosting Monterrey at El Volcan at 8 p.m. ET and Leon welcoming America to Camp Nou at 10:06 p.m. ET.

The winners of the aggregate series will move into the Clausura title game.

Leon eased past Tijuana to get into the semifinals, but the road was more difficult for the other teams that made it through.

America had to hold its breath (and its defensive line) against Cruz Azul, with a 3-0 win in the first leg enough to get a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Both Monterrey sides advanced by virtue of a better regular season finish. The two legs of Tigres' match against Pachuca finished 1-1, while Rayados were able to notch a 1-0 victory at home against Necaxa on Sunday night after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Like the quarterfinals, the first tiebreaker in the semifinals is away goals scored while the second is better finish in the regular season. In the final, the second leg goes to extra time if the aggregate score is tied, regardless of away goals or regular-season finish.

Article continues below

America is the reigning champion, but top-seeded Leon put together an incredible regular season that saw it set a record for the most consecutive wins in Mexican first-division history.

Former America coach Nacho Ambriz is currently leading Leon, which scored more goals than any other team in the league and conceded the least of any club as well.

Tigres and Monterrey have a ferocious rivalry, the most recent chapter of which played out just weeks ago when Monterrey topped Tigres 2-1 on aggregate to lift the Concacaf trophy.