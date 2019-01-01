Tierney backed to be ‘great player for Arsenal’ by last Scot to grace Premier League for Gunners

Scott Marshall graced the English top-flight back in the 1990s and believes moving for a defender on the books at Celtic makes a lot of sense

Kieran Tierney has been backed to be “a great player for ” by Scott Marshall, the last Scot to make a Premier League appearance for the Gunners.

It continues to be suggested that the Celtic left-back is a top target for those at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery has seen two deals wrapped up for Dani Ceballos and William Saliba, but more movement is expected in north London before the summer transfer window closes.

Tierney could be acquired at the end of a long-running saga, with Marshall backing a move for the 22-year-old.

No Scot has figured in the English top-flight for Arsenal since the 1990s, when an academy graduate lined up under George Graham, but that situation could be about to change.

Marshall, who took in 25 appearances for the Gunners and one league outing for in his career, told the Scottish Sun on Tierney: “I’ve seen him a few times - I remember seeing the game where he kind of announced himself.

“He’s a top player with all the modern attributes of a full-back. He’s a bit of a throwback because he has that little bit of steel in his character.

“He’d be a great player for Arsenal - exactly the kind of character they need.

“At the same time, he’s under contract to Celtic and I can understand them holding out for what they value him at.

“Big transfers like these are never straightforward, there’s always a bit of to-ing and fro-ing.

“If Kieran has the desire to play for Arsenal, you’d imagine that would be what will happen.”

Charlie Gilmour, who has represented up to U19 level, did figure for Arsenal in the 2018-19 campaign.

He was, however, handed two outings in the and not in Premier League competition.

The 20-year-old has also left Emirates Stadium for Norwich, so will not get the chance to beat Tierney or anyone else to the honour of following in Marshall’s footsteps as Scots in Arsenal’s English top-flight history.