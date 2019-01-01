Thursday's Cosafa Cup Group B Preview: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

With the Flames having already booked their place in the last eight, the three other teams in the group will hope to end their campaign with a bang

With Malawi having secured their passage into the next round, it is now just a matter of pride as Group B reaches its conclusion on Thursday afternoon.

The likes of Mozambique, Seychelles and Namibia will take to the field looking to end the campaign on a high and use the match as a springboard for the future.

Although both matches will be played at the same time, arguably all eyes will be on the King Zwelithini Stadium where the Flames will lock horns with Mozambique.

After registering back-to-back wins in Group B, Malawi are undoubtedly favourites on paper. But Mozambique cannot be written off despite failing to win both their games, having lost to Nambia and drawn to Seychelles.

Malawi look a formidable outfit, and with joint top scorers Gerald Phiri and Gabadinho Mhango in their attack, they will certainly look to put Mozambique to the sword.

Meanwhile, after missing out on an berth, Mozambique are a side in transition and will have a point to prove to their coach Abel Xavier.

Nonetheless, Malawi will face off against Zambia in the quarter-finals, and the clash will give the technical team the opportunity to try out different combinations.

Mozambique though need to be wary especially after the interval. An impressive 40% of Malawi’s goals have come in the period 45-60.

Elsewhere, at the Princess Magogo Stadium, another Group B clash will take place, this time between Seychelles and Nambia.

While it has been a disappointing campaign for both teams, they will hope that their final game will give their fans something to smile about.

Namibia though will be disappointed with their campaign having only brushed aside Mozambique in their group and they would have earmarked the tournament as preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Nevertheless, they will fancy a win in their final group game especially as Seychelles have not won any of their last 25 games in all competitions.

Worryingly, the Islanders are yet to register a goal in the campaign, and with Namibia possessing a few dangermen in their arsenal, it could be a tough day at the office for Seychelles.

Namibia have scored three goals in three games, and they will almost certainly look to hurt a beleaguered Seychelles.