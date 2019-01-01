"This is the Zaha we know and love" – Crystal Palace manager Hodgson

The Eagles boss has lauded the performances of the Ivory Coast international after playing a key role in their victory against the Canaries

manager Roy Hodgson believes his star forward Wilfried Zaha is back to his best after his summer disappointment.

The 26-year-old winger was a standout performer in their draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Against , the forward also delivered an impactful showing, setting up Andros Townsend in their 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Zaha endured a difficult summer after he reportedly handed in a transfer request in an effort to leave Selhurst Park, with thought to be interested in his signing.

However, his desire to leave the club did not materialise as the Toffees failed to reach an agreement with Palace.

Prior to his assist against Norwich, the forward, who has been a consistent performer for Palace over the years, had not scored or provided an assist this season.

Now the Eagles boss Hodgson has gone on to praise the international.

“He’s done that in the last few games. He was even better against than today. He was good today but against Wolves he was even better. He had an excellent game,” Hodgson told the club website.

“At the start of the season, the first two games really, he wasn’t perhaps the Wilf we know and love but since that time he has been the Wilf that we know and love. Like I’ve said right the way through, like Steve [Parish] has said right the way through, he’s a player we need.

“To his credit, he’s focussed on one thing and one thing only and that is helping Crystal Palace.

“This is where he was brought up, the club that took care of him from his earliest years and this is the club which has shown him so much love, not just in terms of Steve Parish and the club board but the fans. He’s aware of all of that.”

Hodgson further lauded the winger after tracking back to help the defence keep a clean sheet against the Canaries.

“People like Wilf Zaha, they don’t just stand up the field and wait to be served with the ball - they come back and do their defensive work as well," he added.

“That’s something we all know. If you want to keep clean sheets, if you want to make certain that you’re not going to concede goals, that’s an 11-man effort.”

Rejuvenated Zaha will hope to maintain his form when Crystal Palace take on in their next Premier League game on October 5.