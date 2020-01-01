'I'm still thirsty for trophies' - Giroud ambitious to make history for France

The 33-year-old striker has already won the World Cup for his country, but still has plenty of goals to reach in his international career

Olivier Giroud says he is still "thirsty" to make history and win trophies for , with a number of individual goals still in his sight at international level.

The 33-year-old striker was a key figure in France's victory at the 2018 World Cup in , however it was expected he would be moved aside in time for , with manager Didier Deschamps having a wealth of attacking options at his disposal for Les Bleus.

Giroud was also set aside in his club career in the first half of the 2019-20 season, as he rarely featured for under new manager Frank Lampard and looked likely to be moved on in January.

However he stayed at Stamford Bridge and has regained his place in the first team in the second half of the season, contributing crucial goals both before and after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus in the Premier League season.

His form - four goals in his last five games for the Blues - could have seen him called up for France again for the European Championships, however they have been postponed by a year because of the pandemic, meaning the veteran forward faces an uphill battle to keep his place in the squad.

Giroud however has a number of individual aims, as well as the possibility of another major international title, to keep him focused on his France place. He currently has 97 caps at senior international level, and has scored 39 goals - the third most ever, behind Michel Platini on 41 while Thierry Henry leads the way with 51.

Giroud told Canal+ : "I had the chance to make a Euro final [in 2016, where France lost to ] and win the World Cup. I'm still thirsty for trophies and to break records with the French team.

"It would be good to pass 100 caps, and then try to get past Platini in second place in the France team's top scorers rankings. These are goals and the Euros next summer is of course a goal."

Giroud also has aims to reach at club level this season, with Chelsea needing to beat in their final game of the Premier League campaign to qualify for the , before facing in the final at Wembley on August 1.