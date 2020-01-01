Thiago Silva sends message of support to Neymar after FIFA The Best award snub

The Paris Saint-Germain star appeared to express his surprise at being left off the final shortlist and his ex-team-mate was quick to console him

Thiago Silva has sent a message of support to Neymar after seeing him snubbed in the final voting for this year's FIFA The Best award.

Neymar was shortlisted for the Best Men's Player of the Year prize at the end of November, off the back of a productive 2019-20 campaign at .

The Brazilian helped PSG win a domestic treble and reach their first-ever final last term, scoring 19 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

However, he was ultimately overlooked when the 11-man list was whittled down to three on Friday , with captain Lionel Messi, striker Cristiano Ronaldo and 's Robert Lewandowski set to do battle for the accolade on December 17.

Lewandowski is the favourite to get the individual gong after firing Bayern to , DFB-Pokal and Champions League glory, while Ronaldo is bidding to pick up the trophy for a third time and Messi is looking to equal his Portuguese rival as a two-time winner.

It appeared that Neymar was not impressed when he found out that he was not among the 2020 finalists as he took to social media and posted an image of himself with the caption: "Is it serious?"

defender Thiago Silva, who spent three seasons playing alongside Neymar at Parc des Princes before leaving the club in the summer, had some conciliatory words for his ex-teammate after seeing him miss out on the award.

"When you are selected among the three finalists, it will be to win it!" the ex-PSG star wrote in response to his fellow countryman's post.

Neymar's father left a heartfelt message for his son further down the comments section on his Instagram post, which reads: "For us, you will always be in the best leagues, the best clubs and among the best players in the world."

PSG will hope that a talismanic performer can shake off his disappointment when they play host to in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's men are currently sitting top of the table on 28 points after 13 matches, but their latest opponents are only two points further back in third, and have only lost once in the league so far this season.