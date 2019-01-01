'They respond well' - Lloris backing Son, Lucas for impact at Manchester City in wake of Kane absence

The forward will be absent for Tottenham at Manchester City this week, yet the goalkeeper believes the team's attacking duo can step up

Hugo Lloris is confident that, in Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura, have the players to trouble even without Harry Kane in the and Premier League.

Spurs will face quadruple-chasing City twice in the coming week, visiting Manchester for a Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday before returning for a Premier League encounter three days later.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will do so without star man Kane, who was injured in Tottenham's 1-0 first-leg victory, but Son and Lucas have both scored crucial goals since that blow.

Tottenham captain and goalkeeper Lloris is backing both players to have an impact in a crunch double-header.

"They have different profiles [to Kane]," Lloris said of the pair. "Of course, we would prefer to have Harry.

"But every time the gaffer gives the chance to Lucas and to Son they respond very well. They've scored important goals this season.

"It was so good for Lucas to get three goals against Huddersfield. We're going to probably have a lot of space to use against Manchester City, so we need the attacking players to be ready to run and give problems to their defence.

"It's all about confidence - to respect the opponent, of course, but also to go out there with personality. It's a huge game. It's the type of game all players want to play in. It will be an even bigger battle than last Tuesday, so now we must recover and prepare.

"It's going to be about details, the same as the first leg. We need everything for that game - experience, nerve and spirit."

Son is also confident that Spurs have enough in Kane's absence, adding: "Everyone, not just me, should enjoy the games. We shouldn’t put this pressure on ourselves about these situations.

"Of course, Harry's a big miss for us, but we have a big squad. Lucas showed that with three goals - it's not easy.

"We have to go there and do what we did last Tuesday. There's nothing better than the Champions League quarter-finals at the moment, so we should just enjoy the moment and the game. But we should fight.

"We've scored and we're in front, in a good position, but I think we should go there with a winning mentality - we should just think it's 0-0. Then we have a good opportunity to change the game."