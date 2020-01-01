'They love me' - Exiled Inter star Nainggolan says 'door is always open' for Roma return

Cagliari's on-loan midfielder says he would gladly go back to his former club

Radja Nainggolan says "the door is always open" for a return to as he revealed his pain at leaving for .

Former international Nainggolan joined Roma from in 2014, establishing himself as a star performer in the capital before his exit in 2018.

His time at Inter, though, has not been what was expected as he has struggled to reach the heights of his time in Rome.

The 31-year-old is back at Cagliari on loan after subsequently falling out of favour at San Siro and a future return to another of his former clubs also appeals.

"I would go back to Roma. If the conditions are right, I would go back," Nainggolan told Er Faina on Instagram. "The door is always open.

"I lived beautiful years there, where they love me, where I always gave everything."

Despite choosing to join Inter nearly two years ago, Nainggolan explained it hurt to leave Roma.

Coach Luciano Spalletti was then sacked in May 2019, and the midfielder was pushed out of the door under Antonio Conte.

"It was my choice to go to Inter," Nainggolan said. "They had Spalletti, with whom I had a good time at Roma. My choice was easy. Spalletti, for me, is the best coach I have ever had.

"But if you asked me if I was happier to have arrived at Inter or sadder to have left Roma, I would have told you the latter.

"Maybe I wasn't myself, maybe a little because of guilt or maybe other things. I can't explain it. I could give more.

"Then Inter dumped me, even though I went to on tour. I already knew that I would not play the friendlies, but I left the same."

With leagues suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Inter currently sit third in behind and .

Roma, meanwhile, are in fifth, nine points behind Conte's side, while Cagliari sit 12th.