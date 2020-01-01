'They got what they deserved' - Maupay aims dig at Arsenal stars as he claims he didn't mean to injure Leno

The striker protested his innocence after he was blamed by the Gunners players for injuring their goalkeeper in Saturday's Premier League clash

Neal Maupay accused of "lacking humility" and believed they got what they deserved in their 2-1 defeat at Brighton , with the Seagulls striker insisting he was not to blame for a serious-looking injury suffered by Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leno was furious with Maupay after he landed awkwardly on his right leg following a collision between the pair during the first half and was seen shouting at the Frenchman as he was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Replays showed Maupay had barged into Leno while he was in the air, which meant he was off-balance when he planted his right leg into the turf.

To add insult to Arsenal's injury, Maupay would go on and score the winner in stoppage-time . A number of Gunners players were then seen remonstrating with Maupay at the full-time whistle a short time later.

Speaking after the game the former forward revealed he went to the Arsenal dressing room at the break to apologise for the incident, which he stressed was accidental, but was left less than impressed with the Gunners' behaviour on the pitch.

"At half time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper. I jumped for the ball," he told BT Sport.

"I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.

"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved.

"I just went to get the ball really. When he landed he twisted his knee. It is football, there is contact. I never meant to hurt him. I apologise again and wish him a speedy recovery."

Arsenal's frustrations were in sharp contrast to the jubilant players, who celebrated their first Premier League win of 2020 and gave their survival hopes a real boost.

"I am so happy because it our first win this new year. The team has worked really had the last few months," added Maupay.

"We have been training really, really hard. The team kept working. The whole club - managers and staff - did a very good job to have us in a good place.

"It is just a win, we have eight games to go - some very big games. Anything can happen and we need to stay focus. It is a good start, we are really happy but we need to get straight back in tomorrow to focus on the next game."