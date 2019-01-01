'These have been some tough days' - Son sorry but thankful for support in wake of Gomes injury

The Tottenham forward reflected on the incident that saw the Everton midfielder

star Son Heung-min said he is "really sorry" for the incident that led to Andre Gomes' horrific injury this past weekend.

The international was sent off on Sunday after fouling the midfielder, who suffered a horrific fracture during the incident.

Gomes has since undergone surgery and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Son was inconsolable as he left the field, with Dele Alli saying his team-mate was "devastated" due to his role in Gomes' injury.

The forward's red card against Everton was overturned, the FA confirmed on Tuesday, as Son will not miss any matches due to suspension.

And, after guiding to Tottenham to a win over Red Star in Belgrade on Wednesday, Son revealed that he is still distraught several days later.

He told Viasport: "I didn't want to celebrate because I wanted to respect the whole situation. I still feel really, really sorry about the whole situation.

"These have been some tough days and I realize how lucky I am, the people around me, the supporters, the club, the coaching staff, players, teammates, they have helped me a lot and have given me strong messages.

"Of course, Andre Gomes I wish he will get well soon, but it's the right answer to keep working hard and perform like always with positive energy."

Son scored Tottenham's second and third goals in the 4-0 win on Wednesday, as he was joined on the scoresheet by Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen.

The win was Spurs' first win away from home this season, as the club had not won outside of London since topping in the semi-finals last campaign.

Son says he hopes that the victory can be used as a momentum boost for Spurs, who currently sit second in their Champions League group behind only .

"We knew how tough it was going to be and how difficult the game would be," Son said. "I think, before the game, we spoke and said we need to win to get into a good position and it's up to us to get in this good position.

"I think the players did a fantastic job and gave a fantastic performance. That's why we scored four goals in a difficult place.

"We're very happy with the clean sheet as well and we're more than happy to get the three points."

Tottenham will face on Saturday at home before visiting West Ham following the conclusion of the international break.