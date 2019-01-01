'There was no chance Salah could play' - Klopp explains reasons for Liverpool star's absence at Man Utd

The Reds forward has failed to recover from an injury sustained before the international break

boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Mohamed Salah will miss his side's clash against with an ankle injury.

The forward was a doubt leading up to the game after he limped out of Liverpool's win over Leicester a fortnight ago following a heavy challenge from Hamza Choudhury.

Belgian forward Divock Origi replaces Salah in the starting line-up for just his third Premier League start of the season.

Though Sunday's trip to Old Trafford has come too soon for the former forward, Klopp is optimistic he could return to the squad for Wednesday's trip to Belgian side .

"Mo was not ready, that’s how it is,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“He couldn’t train with the team; I don’t know where it came from that everybody said he will play. There was pretty much no chance for today, maybe for Wednesday, we have to see.”

