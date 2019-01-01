There is still nothing – Hazard dismisses reports of Real Madrid agreement

The Belgium and Chelsea star insists media speculation saying he has reached an agreement with the Liga giants is wide of the mark

star Eden Hazard dismissed reports that he has already agreed a move to , insisting "there is still nothing" with the giants.

Hazard has been strongly linked with Madrid for months, and although he has often spoken positively about playing for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri, he has continued to flirt with Los Blancos.

He went as far claiming playing for Madrid was a "dream" of his last year, though he was unable to follow team-mate Thibaut Courtois to the capital club last summer summer.

Rumours have continued to link the 28-year-old with a move to Madrid throughout the season, with Hazard leaving himself open for a possible departure.

Zinedine Zidane's return to Madrid only further fuelled rumours, which seemed to come to a head on Saturday when reports suggested the 28-year-old has already reached an agreement with Madrid for a five-year contract.

However, speaking while on international duty with Belgium, Hazard moved to quash such speculation, though he did little to ease the worries of Chelsea fans that a deal might eventually be reached.

Initially, when Hazard recognised a Madrid question was forthcoming at a news conference, he said: "No, no, I'm not here to talk about Real."

But he was pressed for an answer, replying: "There is still nothing. I'm focused on [playing against] Cyprus - that's the only thing I'm working on now."

The star man's contract with Chelsea expires following the end of next season, and if he does not ink fresh terms the Blues risk losing Hazard for nothing in the summer of 2020.

However, the club also face a transfer ban and have failed in their appeals thus far, leaving them in a difficult spot in their hunt to replace Hazard should he depart.

Hazard has scored 13 goals and set up another 11 in the Premier League this season.

He also helped Belgium get their qualification campaign off to a fine start last Thursday, scoring a brace in a 3-1 victory over in Brussels.

Hazard and the Red Devils visit Cyprus on Sunday as they look to go two-for-two in their start of qualification.