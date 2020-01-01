'There are limits' - Dortmund star Sancho given warning over conduct

The England forward has starred for BVB this season, but there will be no exceptions to the club's disciplinary rules

forward Jason Sancho has been warned that “there are limits” to what the club deems to be acceptable conduct, no matter how impressive his on-field performances.

Sancho has been a standout performer for Dortmund this season, scoring 14 goals and contributing 15 assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

He has also established himself in the senior squad and scored his first two international goals in the Three Lions’ 5-3 qualifying win against Kosovo in September.

However, it has not always been straightforward for the 19-year-old, who was fined and dropped by Dortmund for returning late from England duty in October.

Borussia Dortmund players licence department director Sebastian Kehl is impressed with the former youngster’s development this season, but is also keen to remind him of his responsibilities.

"I have rarely seen a player who has developed in such a short time," Kehl told t-online.de

“Like every other player, he has to know that no matter how good you are, there are limits. There is a certain framework in which all players can move with us.

"Football is a team sport. You have to be consistent and make a tough decision in the interests of the group.”

Kehl’s words echo those of Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre, who revealed earlier this month that he takes a hard line with Sancho but only because he feels that is the best way for him to realise his potential.

Nevertheless, those disciplinary issues have sparked speculation suggesting Sancho is unsettled in could seek a move back to England.

As reported by Goal earlier this month, have put Sancho at the top of their wanted list. Blues boss Frank Lampard was considering a move for the forward during the winter window, but has now abandoned those plans.

However, the club are expected to resurrect their interest in the player when the window re-opens at the end of the season.

Dortmund are currently fourth in going into their home clash with Union Berlin on Saturday.