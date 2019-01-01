'The worst Man Utd team since Premier League began' - Souness slams Solskjaer's side after West Ham collapse

The Red Devils' "awful decisions" through the years have culminated in the team reaching a new low, according to Souness

Graeme Souness has denounced the current team as the "worst group" the club has had in the Premier League era.

United lost 2-0 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday through goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell.

The defeat leaves the Old Trafford side with eight points from their first six matches in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team were slated by former manager Jose Mourinho, who said after the game that they have not improved since his sacking last December.

Meanwhile, ex-United star Roy Keane was left "shocked" by the team's collapse and Gary Neville predicted a long and expensive journey back to the top of English football.

And Souness was just as damning in his assessment, saying the root of their struggle stretches back to 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson called time on his illustrious career as a manager.

"This is the worst group Manchester United have ever had since the Premier League started," the former player and manager said on Sky Sports.

"I think Man United find themselves in a very, very difficult place. The problems started long before Jose got there. From the minute Fergie left.

"I'm not just blaming the managers. I think the people making football decisions have got to hold their hands up and say we've made some pretty awful decisions along the way."

Souness pointed to West Ham's first goal as an example of United's lack of energy, accusing Solskjaer's men of being "passive".

“What happens is the defenders and midfielders here think they’ve done their job because they are back goalside," he said. "Noble’s received the ball, now go and close him, put him under pressure, make him rush his pass.

“He’s got time to get his head up and a defender in that situation on the edge of the box is doing his job if he’s walking out and confronting the ball, it’s not enough to just be goalside.

“Yarmolenko’s shot can only go one way, it can only go to the goalkeeper’s right. I know he’s stretched but the goalkeeper has got to read the body language and where the shot is going to go.

“United today were passive. There was no energy, no snap in midfield, Rashford is living on scraps, it’s a worrying time for them."