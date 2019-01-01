'The table does not really matter at the moment' - Solskjaer plays down Man Utd progress

The Red Devils have been slowly creeping up the league in recent weeks, but their manager is not getting carried away

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is paying no attention to the Premier League table and is simply focusing on results despite a 3-1 win over Brighton lifting up to seventh.

Goals from Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford and a Davy Propper own goal earned United the points at Old Trafford, their fifth win in six games in all competitions.

It was the club’s biggest win since the 4-0 thrashing of on the opening day of the season and also the first time they have scored three goals in successive games since March, following their 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade in the on Thursday.

It lifts the Red Devils up seven places to seventh in the table and just one point off fifth going into the international break.

That represents significant progress from a little over a month ago, when a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle left Solskjaer’s side just two points outside of the relegation zone.

Solskjaer, though, is not getting carried away and insists he is taking things game-by-game.

“We should have scored many more goals,” the Norwegian told BBC Sport after the game. “It was an excellent performance from the lads, when you see them going forward it is a joy to watch.

“Anthony Martial did not get a goal but he was outstanding. Brandon Williams was excellent too, he has had some good games already and he seems he wants to be out there and enjoy himself.

“The table does not really matter at the moment: we need to keep improving and keep winning games and see where it takes us."

boss Graham Potter had no complaints with the result, conceding that his side were simply outplayed. He also praised the performance of Daniel James, who he worked with at Swansea last season.

“They deserved to win the game, if you make any mistake they can turn defence into attack so quickly,” Potter told BBC Sport.

"The players gave their best, but sometimes you have to accept you are playing against a better team. We had a decent period in the league and now we need to get ready for another tough match.

“I’m delighted for him (James), probably this time last year he wasn't playing this regularly for Swansea. But he's a great lad, his sprinting ability is sensational, he's so brave and he'll get better and better with his final ball and execution.”