The shocking stats behind Juventus' first Serie A defeat in 32 matches

The Bianconeri's unexpected loss heralded several unwanted stats for Massimiliano Allegri’s side to end their week on a sour note

’ shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of in brought a near-year-long unbeaten streak in the top flight to an end in abrupt fashion.

Late goals from Stefano Sturaro and Goran Pandev ensured a surprise result at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to hand Massimiliano Allegri’s side their first loss in the league since a 1-0 defeat to in April 2018.

Paulo Dybala earlier had an effort disallowed with the scores tied at 0-0 by VAR, before Mattia Perin conceded twice in the final quarter of the game.

The result also means that the Bianconeri have failed to prevail over a Serie A opponent in both their home and reverse fixtures in a single season for the first time since 2012-13, after Daniel Bessa’s goal held them to a draw in Turin.

On that occasion, picked up the victory on both occasions, with now- star Mauro Icardi netting three of the six goals combined across the two games for the Liguria side.

Scratch beyond the result however and the stats are even more alarming for the visitors, as they lost a top flight game by a two-goal margin for the first time in almost two years, having last suffered such a gap in a 3-1 defeat to in May 2017.

2 - Juventus have lost a Serie A game by a 2+ goals margin for the first time since May 2017 (1-3 v AS Roma). Fall. #GenoaJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 17, 2019

They have also lost their first away game in Serie A since November of the same year, when Sampdoria again prevailed in a 3-2 thriller.

Remarkably too, they failed to fire a single shot on target in a Serie A game for the first time since May last season.

Their failure to find the back of the net also resulted in them breaking a 28-game run that saw them score at least one goal in every league match.

It brings a sour end to a week that saw them secure passage to the quarter-finals of the after an emphatic home victory over reversed an earlier loss in .

Juve now enjoy just under a fortnight off for the international break before they return to their Scudetto title defence against on March 30.