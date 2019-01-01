‘The season isn’t over’- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah shifts focus to Champions League final

The Egypt international is hoping the Reds can put their failure to secure the English top flight title behind them by claiming the European trophy

After were beaten to the Premier League title by , Mohamed Salah shifted his focus to their Uefa final against Hotspur in Madrid on June 1.

The Reds finished on 97 points, one point behind City, who went on to win the English top flight trophy for the second time in a row.

The loss means the Anfield outfit will now continue their wait for the Premier League title, having last won it in 1990.

Salah claimed his second consecutive Golden Boot award, sharing it with teammate Sadio Mane and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after they finished level on 22 goals.

The 26-year-old attacker has taken to social media to reflect on the 2018/19 season.

“It feels bittersweet now but the season isn’t over,” Salah posted on Instagram.

“I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches, and to the fans. And fans, please bring Anfield to Madrid.”

Salah has scored 26 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions this season.

He will be expected to replicate that impressive form for in the 2019 , which kicks off on June 21.

Article continues below

The Pharaohs are in Group A along with DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.