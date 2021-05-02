‘The Scudetto is home!’ – Fans celebrate Inter Milan's Serie A triumph
Football fans have taken to social media to celebrate Inter Milan’s first Serie A title in 11 years.
Antonio Conte’s team sealed the diadem as Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium – a result which leaves the Milan outfit with an unassailable 13-point lead with four games left to play.
Inter knew they were on the brink of glory after securing a 2-0 away win against Simeon Nwankwo’s Crotone on Saturday evening.
Conte's side also boasts of the best defensive record in the division and the second-best attacking record behind Atalanta, while their +45 goal difference is currently superior to all of their rivals.
This triumph brought Juventus’ long-running era of dominance to an end and this has been a major talking point on Twitter.