'The greatest to play the game' - Maguire expects huge Ronaldo impact at Man Utd

Harry Maguire says Cristiano Ronaldo is the “greatest player” in football history and expects him to have a “huge impact” at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford in a £20 million ($27m) move from Juventus, signing a two-year contract with an option for a third.

The Red Devils jumped into action to sign him when it appeared he was close to joining Premier League champions Manchester City instead and Maguire is delighted to welcome him back to the team.

The United captain hopes to learn from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and expects his presence to lift the team.

"Yeah, of course, it's amazing," Maguire said at a press conference ahead of England's World Cup qualifying match against Hungary.

“Obviously, I'm away with England at the moment so my focus is on the game tomorrow but for him to sign back for the club and, for me, he is the greatest player to play the game.

“It's amazing to have him at the club and I'm sure he's gonna have a huge impact on and off the field, and many players can look and learn and improve, and then, obviously, it's going to improve our team as well with his goalscoring record, so it's amazing to have him in the club and I'm looking forward to meeting him in a few days."

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star can make his first appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team on September 11 when they host Newcastle.

Ronaldo, who helped fire the club to three consecutive Premier League titles and Champions League success in his first spell at the club, said on Wednesday that he hopes to help bring success back to the English club.

He said: "It’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things."

But first the attacker will try to make history with Portugal as they continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with a game against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

If Ronaldo scores, he will become the leading men's international goalscorer of all time, breaking the record of 109 first set by Iran great Ali Daei.

