‘The future of Arsenal’ – Twitter gushes over Saka and Smith-Rowe
Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe combined to give Arsenal the lead against West Bromwich Albion and that has football fans talking on social media.
The youngsters combined well as the Gunners took the lead against Sam Allardyce’s team at the Emirates Stadium a minute before the half-hour mark.
Smith-Rowe put the ball past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after the English star of Nigerian descent caused havoc down the flank before clipping an accurate cross in the middle.
Six minutes later, Nicolas Pepe doubled the advantage for Mikel Arteta’s men to give the hosts a two-goal lead at half-time.
Nonetheless, it was Smith-Rowe and Saka who got football fans across the world talking.