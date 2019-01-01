"The football here suits my style’ – Chelsea’s Kenneth Omeruo wants permanent Leganes stay

The Nigeria international has never made a competitive appearance for Chelsea since his 2012 move but now wants ‘stability’ in his career

On-loan defender Kenneth Omeruo wants a permanent stay at Spanish side .

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in January 2012 but he is yet to play a competitive game for the Premier League side, having spent time on loan with Dutch side ADO Den Haag, English Championship club , Turkish Super Lig’s Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa.

In August, the Nigeria international teamed up with the Cucumber Growers for his seventh loan move from Chelsea, with an option of making the deal permanent.

Omeruo has delivered decent performances to help Mauricio Pellegrino’s men keep ten clean sheets in 24 appearances.

And the defender has expressed his desire to remain with Estadio Municipal de Butarque outfit as he aims to stabilize his career.

"The football here suits my style and the club provides a stable platform for me," Omeruo told BBC Sport.

"The opportunity to play against the best players in the world is massive for my career. There is an option for Leganes to sign me on a permanent basis and hopefully that will happen.

"The Chelsea management have never stopped me from making important career decisions and they've been very supportive.

"It will be a decision between both clubs, but personally I hope I'll be a Leganes player for next season and beyond.

"I deserve stability in my career as a footballer. Leganes and Spanish football provides me with the continuity and right environment for career growth.

Article continues below

"After enduring instability with different loan moves, it's time to finally settle down with my young family. Leganes fans and club officials have been awesome to my family which has helped me mentally and physically.

“It has also helped me with the national team and to connect with fans back home because La Liga is on television in . I'd love to stay at this football club and hopefully that will happen."

Omeruo will be expected to be in action when Leganes square up with on Saturday after the international break.