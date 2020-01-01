'The dream is to have a team full of Scousers!' - Klopp outlines homegrown vision for Liverpool's future

The Reds boss has talked up the talent within the club's academy ranks after seeing Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott sign new contracts

Jurgen Klopp has outlined his vision for a completely homegrown squad in the future, insisting it his "dream to have a team full of Scousers".

Liverpool have enjoyed a hugely successful 2019-20 season, winning three major trophies in total including an elusive Premier League title.

To boost their bid for top-flight glory, Klopp took the chance to rest a number of first-team stars in both the and , and as expected, his side exited both competitions early.

However, a number of academy prospects gave a good account of themselves when asked to step up, including Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

All three youngsters impressed enough to force their way into contention for Premier League minutes, with Klopp set to shuffle his pack in the final weeks of the season with nothing left to play for.

Jones committed to a new long-term deal at Anfield on Saturday, and Elliott followed suit two days later, as the Reds continue to usher in the next generation of talent.

Klopp is hoping to see plenty more promising youngsters hop off the conveyor belt in the coming years, and would ideally like most of them to hail from Liverpool.

He told a press conference ahead of the Reds' clash with on Wednesday: "The biggest plus for young players is time. But the moment they lose patience is the moment things go not how they should.

"We try to help them as much as they can to become the best players they can be. I really like that these boys have committed their future. Our Academy is producing some great players in the past few years.

"We want to be the club where everyone with a Scouse soul wants to play. If you are talented and ready to work hard we want you here. To be able to do that we have to show there is a pathway through to the first team.

"The dream in the long term is that we have a team full of Scousers. Why not? They would fight like crazy."

Williams is also reportedly in line for a new contract at Anfield and Klopp is pleased with how he has developed since graduating to the senior fold.

The Liverpool boss added: "Neco will make exactly the same steps as Harvey and Curtis. It is a little bit easier for him to have minutes than it is, for example, Harvey, who has made really good steps and is unbelievable.

"The more players you can produce yourself the better it saves you money. Whatever we can save out there in the crazy transfer market that helps.

"I'm so happy with the two boys' new contracts. We are here for preparing careers until the boys are ready to play week in, week out.

"I proved in the past at [Borussia] Dortmund and here it is not about how old you are but how good you are."