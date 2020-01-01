'The boys were machines!' - Nagelsmann hails RB Leipzig after 'intense' clash with Man Utd

The German coach was thrilled with his team's strengths as they once again reached the knockout stages

Julian Nagelsmann has hailed his players following their win over , saying that 's stars were "machines" to emerge victorious from an intense game on Tuesday.

RB Leipzig took down the Red Devils on Tuesday, emerging with a 3-2 win to continue their Champions League run.

Semi-finalists last season, Leipzig stunned Manchester United early on a goal from Angelino, who fired the German side into the lead within two minutes.

Amadou Haidara doubled that lead in the 13th minute while Justin Kluivert made it three with a second-half finish of his own.

However, RB Leipzig were forced to hold on to that lead due to a pair of late Manchester United goals.

Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United hope, firing from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.

And, just two minutes later, Paul Pogba netted from a set piece, although the play was reviewed by VAR before eventually being confirmed.

But hold on RB Leipzig did, leaving Nagelsmann proud of his team's strength as they sealed their spot in the knockout rounds at the expense of Manchester United.

"It was a very intense final minutes of the game," he said. "We played a good game for a long time.

"We should not concede the penalty, we have to defend it better. For me, it's not a definite penalty, but a normal duel.

"On the second goal, I also believe that Harry Maguire's hand went to the ball. I've seen four perspectives, it's hard to see, but I think it was handball and shouldn't have counted either.

"It doesn't matter now, though. We're through, the boys fought. The boys are machines, they showed that again today."

RB Leipzig currently sit third in the , to points behind league-leaders and one point behind second-place .

Last season's semi-finalists will have to wait and see where they finish in their Champions League group, though, as 's clash with was pushed back to Wednesday after the Turkish side stormed off the field early in the first half, alleging that the club's assistant coach had been racially abused by the fourth official.