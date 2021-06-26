‘Thank you for your time’ – Daka confirms Red Bull Salzburg exit amid Leicester move

The Zambian striker thanks the Austrian club for the time he spent with them amid Premier League move

Zambia international Patson Daka has confirmed his exit from Red Bull Salzburg amid reports he has signed for Leicester City.

The 22-year-old striker has taken to his social media pages to thank the Austrian club for the time he spent together with the team and promised to return soon.

“Thank you guys for your time I had lots of fun, see you next time. Big love,” Daka wrote.

His statement on social media comes a few hours after he confirmed that he is set to join Leicester after weeks of rumours surrounding his club future.

Daka has been linked to Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks, but Leicester have won the race to his signature after persuading the Zambian that they could offer him more first-team chances.

Salzburg are expected to receive a fee of around €30 million (£26m/$36m) for Daka, who is now set to embark on what he called a dream move.

“I will go to England and move to Leicester City,” the striker said.

“I had a great time here, Salzburg has become my second home,” he added. “I will always be happy to come back here, but the Premier League has always been my big dream.”

The striker has shown himself to be one of the most dynamic young attackers in Europe, having scored 27 goals in 28 matches as Salzburg claimed their fifth consecutive Austrian Bundesliga title last season.

Daka has been in Salzburg since joining the club in 2017, initially proving himself with the club's youth teams. He went on to make his senior debut in August 2019, going on to score 68 goals for the club ever since.

Daka is now set to become the latest Salzburg starlet to make the leap to a bigger league, following the likes of Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino.